Inside Out 2019 Lineup: ‘Rocketman’ to Open Toronto LGBTQ Film Festival After Cannes Debut

Inside Out Toronto, Canada’s leading LGBTQ film festival, announced its full lineup for its 29th edition today, including news that the Taron Egerton-starring Elton biopic “Rocketman” will open the festival following its Cannes premiere. Mindy Kaling’s “Late Night” will close the festival, with Netflix’s update to “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City” featured as a centerpiece presentation.
The festival also announced Thursday a new four-year partnership with Netflix in support of LGBTQ filmmakers in Canada. The strategic partnership will begin with the 2019 edition of the festival, which runs May 23 – June 2. Through Inside Out’s LGBTQ Film Financing Forum, the first of its kind in the world, the Netflix funds will be used to expand Inside Out’s professional development and mentorship programming to develop the next generation of Canadian creators and talent.
“Inside Out is committed to establishing itself as the home of LGBTQ filmmakers, and this significant commitment from Netflix brings us an important step closer to making that a reality,” said Andria Wilson, Executive Director of Inside Out, said in a statement. “In our current industry landscape, we know that queer film festivals provide a vital support system for these filmmakers, and we are so excited to take our support to the next level with Netflix.”
The 2019 feature film program includes a total of 40 films, representing 32 countries. The lineup includes 5 world premieres, 6 international premieres, and 14 Canadian premieres. The festival will also screen 94 shorts from a wide variety of exciting LGBTQ filmmakers.
See below for the full feature lineup. For episodic and shorts, visit the festival website.
Opening Night
ROCKETMAN
Director: Dexter Fletcher
Closing Night
LATE NIGHT
Director: Nisha Ganatra
Centerpiece Gala
ARMISTEAD MAUPIN’S TALES OF THE CITY
Director: Alan Poul
Women’s Gala
GOOD KISSER
Director: Wendy Jo Carlton
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
SELL BY
Director: Gary Jaffe
YOU DON’T NOMI
Director: Jeffrey McHale
Premieres
A DOG BARKING AT THE MOON
Director: Xiang Zi
ADAM
Director: Rhys Ernst
BEFORE YOU KNOW IT
Director: Hannah Pearl Utt
BIT
Director: Brad Michael Elmore
THE BLONDE ONE (UN RUBIO)
Director Marco Berger
FROM ZERO TO I LOVE YOU
Director: Doug Spearman
THE GROUND BENEATH MY FEET (Der Boden unter den Füßen)
Director: Marie Kreutzer
KNIVES AND SKIN
Director: Jennifer Reeder
SAINT FRANCES
Director: Alex Thompson
SECOND STAR ON THE RIGHT
Director: Ruth Caudeli
Tribeca
Icons
A NIGHT AT SWITCH N’ PLAY
Director: Cody Stickels
CIRCUS OF BOOKS
Director: Rachel Mason
GAY CHORUS DEEP SOUTH
Director: David Charles
HALSTON
Director: Frédéric Tcheng
SCREAM, QUEEN! MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET (Special Sneak Preview)
Directors: Roman Chimienti, Tyler Jensen
WE ARE THE RADICAL MONARCHS
Director: Linda Goldstein Knowlton
Spotlight on Canada — Supported by CBC
DRAG KIDS
Director: Megan Wennberg
DYKES IN THE STREETS
Director: Almerinda Travassos
QUEER COOLIE-TUDES
Director: Michelle Mohabeer
QUEERING THE SCRIPT
Director: Gabrielle Zilkha
International Showcase
BEING IMPOSSIBLE (YO IMPOSSIBLE)
Director: Patricia Ortega.
BILLIE AND EMMA
Director: Samantha Lee
BRIEF STORY FROM THE GREEN PLANET
Director: Santiago Loza
CATAMARAN
Director: Swarnavel Eswaran
CUBBY
Directors: Mark Blane, Ben Mankoff
FABIANA
Director: Brunna Laboissière
THE GARDEN LEFT BEHIND
Director: Flavio Alves
JACK & YAYA
Directors: Jennifer Bagley, Mary Hewey
JOSÉ,
directed by Li Cheng.
MEMORIES OF MY BODY (KUCUMBU TUBUH INDAHKU)
Director: Garin Nugroho
PAPI CHULO
Director: John Butler
SOLACE
Director: Tchaiko Omawale
TRANSFINITE
Director: Neelu Bhuman
VISION PORTRAITS
Director: Rodney Evans
VITA & VIRGINIA
Director: Chanya Button
ZEN IN THE ICE RIFT (Zen sul ghiaccio sottile)
Director: Margherita Ferri
