Inside Out 2019 Lineup: ‘Rocketman’ to Open Toronto LGBTQ Film Festival After Cannes Debut

The festival also announced a four-year partnership with Netflix to support Canadian LGBTQ filmmakers.

2 hours ago

Inside Out Toronto, Canada’s leading LGBTQ film festival, announced its full lineup for its 29th edition today, including news that the Taron Egerton-starring Elton biopic “Rocketman” will open the festival following its Cannes premiere. Mindy Kaling’s “Late Night” will close the festival, with Netflix’s update to “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City” featured as a centerpiece presentation.

The festival also announced Thursday a new four-year partnership with Netflix in support of LGBTQ filmmakers in Canada. The strategic partnership will begin with the 2019 edition of the festival, which runs May 23 – June 2. Through Inside Out’s LGBTQ Film Financing Forum, the first of its kind in the world, the Netflix funds will be used to expand Inside Out’s professional development and mentorship programming to develop the next generation of Canadian creators and talent.

“Inside Out is committed to establishing itself as the home of LGBTQ filmmakers, and this significant commitment from Netflix brings us an important step closer to making that a reality,” said Andria Wilson, Executive Director of Inside Out, said in a statement. “In our current industry landscape, we know that queer film festivals provide a vital support system for these filmmakers, and we are so excited to take our support to the next level with Netflix.”

The 2019 feature film program includes a total of 40 films, representing 32 countries. The lineup includes 5 world premieres, 6 international premieres, and 14 Canadian premieres. The festival will also screen 94 shorts from a wide variety of exciting LGBTQ filmmakers.

See below for the full feature lineup. For episodic and shorts, visit the festival website.

Opening Night
ROCKETMAN
Director: Dexter Fletcher

Closing Night
LATE NIGHT
Director: Nisha Ganatra

Centerpiece Gala
ARMISTEAD MAUPIN’S TALES OF THE CITY
Director: Alan Poul

Women’s Gala

GOOD KISSER
Director: Wendy Jo Carlton

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

SELL BY
Director: Gary Jaffe

YOU DON’T NOMI
Director: Jeffrey McHale

Premieres

A DOG BARKING AT THE MOON
Director: Xiang Zi

ADAM
Director: Rhys Ernst

BEFORE YOU KNOW IT
Director: Hannah Pearl Utt

BIT
Director: Brad Michael Elmore

THE BLONDE ONE (UN RUBIO)
Director Marco Berger

FROM ZERO TO I LOVE YOU
Director: Doug Spearman

THE GROUND BENEATH MY FEET (Der Boden unter den Füßen)
Director: Marie Kreutzer

KNIVES AND SKIN
Director: Jennifer Reeder

SAINT FRANCES
Director: Alex Thompson

SECOND STAR ON THE RIGHT
Director: Ruth Caudeli

Icons

A NIGHT AT SWITCH N’ PLAY
Director: Cody Stickels

CIRCUS OF BOOKS
Director: Rachel Mason

GAY CHORUS DEEP SOUTH
Director: David Charles

HALSTON
Director: Frédéric Tcheng

SCREAM, QUEEN! MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET (Special Sneak Preview)
Directors: Roman Chimienti, Tyler Jensen

WE ARE THE RADICAL MONARCHS
Director: Linda Goldstein Knowlton

Spotlight on Canada — Supported by CBC

DRAG KIDS
Director: Megan Wennberg

DYKES IN THE STREETS
Director: Almerinda Travassos

QUEER COOLIE-TUDES
Director: Michelle Mohabeer

QUEERING THE SCRIPT
Director: Gabrielle Zilkha

International Showcase

BEING IMPOSSIBLE (YO IMPOSSIBLE)
Director: Patricia Ortega.

BILLIE AND EMMA
Director: Samantha Lee

BRIEF STORY FROM THE GREEN PLANET
Director: Santiago Loza

CATAMARAN
Director: Swarnavel Eswaran

CUBBY
Directors: Mark Blane, Ben Mankoff

FABIANA
Director: Brunna Laboissière

THE GARDEN LEFT BEHIND
Director: Flavio Alves

JACK & YAYA
Directors: Jennifer Bagley, Mary Hewey

JOSÉ,
directed by Li Cheng.

MEMORIES OF MY BODY (KUCUMBU TUBUH INDAHKU)
Director: Garin Nugroho

PAPI CHULO
Director: John Butler

SOLACE
Director: Tchaiko Omawale

TRANSFINITE
Director: Neelu Bhuman

VISION PORTRAITS
Director: Rodney Evans

VITA & VIRGINIA
Director: Chanya Button

ZEN IN THE ICE RIFT (Zen sul ghiaccio sottile)
Director: Margherita Ferri

