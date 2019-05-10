James Cameron Versus ‘The Avengers’: Why This Showdown Matters For Disney’s Future

Screen Talk, episode 242: A box office record is shattered, but what does it tell us about Disney's busy future?

James Cameron was trending this week, but he doesn’t have a new movie coming out until 2021. Instead, the news that “Avengers: Endgame” outpaced “Titanic” and “Avatar” in box office history led to a lot of Marvel fans boasting about the new record and roasting Cameron in the process. The director’s own decision to tip his hat to the Marvel team didn’t assuage the haters, either. What gives? And, more importantly, what does it say about the future of Hollywood when two Disney properties go to war? In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss the response to the “Avengers” news this week (and debate whether “Titanic” counts as camp) as well as Disney’s upcoming slate of alternating “Star Wars” and “Avatar” films. They also preview next week’s events at the Cannes Film Festival and touch on updates from the documentary world.

Listen to the full episode below.

