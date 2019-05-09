James Cameron Reacts With Optimism to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Dethroning ‘Titanic’ Box Office

The Marvel blockbuster has surpassed "Titanic" to become the second highest-grossing movie ever released, unadjusted for inflation.

Filmmaker James Cameron has finally weighed in on the historic box office of “Avengers: Endgame.” The Marvel blockbuster has made $2.3 billion and counting worldwide since opening at the end of April, surpassing Cameron’s “Titanic” to become the second highest-grossing movie ever released (unadjusted for inflation). All that stands in the way of the MCU film securing the number one spot is Cameron’s “Avatar,” which has been the highest-grossing film for a decade now with $2.78 billion.

“To [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] and everybody at Marvel,” Cameron wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my ‘Titanic.’ Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

Cameron’s positivity comes at a time when the “Endgame” box office has created a riff between a certain portion of “Avatar” fans and MCU fans. Some Marvel lovers have been especially critical of Cameron and his “Avatar” franchise as “Endgame” draws closer to surpassing it on the box office charts. Much of the animosity towards Cameron came from an April 2018 interview the director did with IndieWire in which he made a dig at Marvel movies.

“I’m hoping we’ll start getting ‘Avenger’ fatigue here pretty soon,” Cameron said at the time. “Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

Cameron’s comments upset Marvel fans at the time and now many of them are celebrating “Endgame” and its chances of ending Cameron’s box office reign. Cameron clearly has no hard feelings against Marvel and is seeing “Endgame”s success as a positive note for the industry since it’s a reminder that movie theaters can still unite global audiences. The director is currently working on his “Avatar” sequels, the first of which was recently pushed back a year and won’t open until December 17, 2021.

“Avengers: Endgame” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

