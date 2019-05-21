‘John Wick 4’ Set for 2021 Release, But Don’t Expect a Happy Ending

The Keanu Reeves-starring action franchise keeps ticking right along, but director Chad Stahelski has been honest about where this is all heading.

Keanu Reeves may already be saddling up again for the fourth iteration of his “John Wick” franchise, but don’t expect the assassin-centric action series to go out with a happy bang. After taking last weekend’s box office with its biggest haul ever — nearly $57 million, already outearning the full run of the first film from 2014 — the Lionsgate series has already announced a fourth feature film. Variety reports that the studio made the announcement via a text message to fans that read: “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming — May 21, 2021.”

While no other details are currently available, in a recent interview, stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahleski, who has co-directed or directed all three “John Wick” films, gave IndieWire some insight into his view on the world of franchise filmmaking and what’s next for the series.

“People ask me this all the time, am I ending the movie for a cliffhanger? Is there a number four it’s headed for?,” Stahelski said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “Keanu [Reeves] and I have never, from one to two, two to three, ever expected to do a sequel or a follow-up.”

While “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” ends with a big nod to future franchise possibilities, Stahelski cautions fans to not get too excited about what’s next for the canine-loving assassin. In short: think about where he’s been, where he’s going, and what can come next. It’s not a happy ending.

“John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go,” said Stahelski. “Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you fucking want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the fucking sunset? He’s killed 300 fucking people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this fucking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s fucked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”

Well, at least there might be more room for some cute pups to shine (read: also be assassins) before that all happens.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” is currently in theaters.

