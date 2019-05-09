John Wick Has a Surprising Hobby That Got Cut From the Movies, Keanu Reeves Says

When he's not killing assassins, John Wick is doing something quite lovely actually.

Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin John Wick is a killing machine with a spot for dogs, but the one thing Wick doesn’t seem to have is a hobby. Over the course of three feature films – 2014’s “John Wick,” 2017’s “John Wick: Chapter 2,” and this summer’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” – Wick has rarely been seen outside of his assassin life. During a recent interview with Uproxx, Reeves made a surprising reveal that Wick’s most passionate hobby was originally included in the first movie but was cut from the theatrical release.

“In the first script they had John Wick described as working with old leather-bound books and book restoration,” Reeves said. “We filmed it. It’s not in the movie, but we filmed it. He had a hobby and a vocation. That’s what he did. Best case, yes, his wife had passed, and that’s what he had decided to do once he got out after the impossible task, that was his vocation.”

Unfortunately for John Wick, the character’s life as an assassin came knocking and he’s spent three movies without anything to do with his secret love of old books. Perhaps the assassin will get back to his book roots in a potential fourth movie. Reeves is not ruling out another “John Wick” sequel, telling Uproxx, “Yeah, knock on wood. Fingers crossed. For me it would just be depending on the story and who’s the director. I love the role, so I’d love to play it.”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” reunites Reeves with director Chad Stahelski, who has been behind the camera for each “John Wick” installment. “Parabellum” picks up right where the first sequel left off: John Wick is on the run after breaking the assassin code by killing someone in The Continental. With a $14 million bounty on his head, John Wick is forced to go up against the world’s top killers and fight his way out of New York. Joining Reeves for the latest “John Wick” are returning cast members Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne, plus newcomer Halle Berry as an old friend from John’s past.

Lionsgate is releasing “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” in theaters nationwide May 17. Head over to Uproxx to read Reeves’ interview in its entirety.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.