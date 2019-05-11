Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams Respond to Georgia’s Anti-Abortion Law With Charity Donations

Monkeypaw Productions and Bad Robot are donating their episodic fees for "Lovecraft Country" to the ACLU and Fair Right Georgia.

The backlash against Georgia’s anti-abortion “Heartbeat Bill” continues. After Alyssa Milano, Christine Vachon, David Simon, and others called for film productions to boycott the state, Jordan Peele and J. J. Abrams’ production companies have announced that they are donating “100% of [their] respective episodic fees” for the upcoming “Lovecraft Country” to charity. Monkeypaw Productions and Bad Robot will be giving the money to the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Right Georgia.

“In a few weeks we start shooting our new show, ‘Lovecraft Country’ and will do so standing shoulder to shoulder with the women of Georgia,” the companies said in a statement. “Governor Kemp’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Abortion Law is an unconstitutional effort to further restrict women and their health providers from making private medical decisions on their terms. Make no mistake, this is an attack aimed squarely and purposely at women. We stand with Stacey Abrams and the hardworking people of Georgia, and will donate 100% of our respective episodic fees for this season to two organizations leading the charge against this draconian law: the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia. We encourage those who are able to funnel any and all resources to these organizations.”

Like many other movies and television series, “Lovecraft Country” is being shot in Georgia. As it is too late for the production to move elsewhere, Peele and Abrams have opted for this route instead. Signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp earlier this week but not going into effect until next year, which will allow plenty of time for the inevitable court challenges, the controversial bill outlaws nearly all abortions in the state.

Georgia has an uncapped tax incentive for film productions, hence its popularity as a filming location. Among the many movies and TV shows to film there recently are“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ozark,” “The Walking Dead,” and the upcoming “Bad Boys for Life” and “Jumanji” sequel.

“Film and television production in Georgia supports more than 92,000 jobs and brings significant economic benefits to communities and families,” a Motion Picture Association of America spokesman said in a statement earlier this week. “The outcome in Georgia will also be determined through the legal process. We will continue to monitor developments.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.