Justin Simien Launches Short Film Contest in Advance of ‘Dear White People’ Season 3

The director announced the competition with the prize of a consultation and a screening slot at the Netflix show's upcoming season premiere.

54 mins ago

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Dear White People” Season 3 is still on the horizon, but creator Justin Simien wants to make sure that when the Netflix show returns, it won’t do so alone.

Simien, who created the show in 2017 and based it on his 2014 film of the same name, posted a call to filmmakers interested in speaking to a wider audience. In the run-up to the return of “Dear White People,” the director will be heading up a short film competition with a few notable prizes for the chosen entry.

There are only a few requirements for anyone interested in submitting. The competition has the intentionally vague prompt “Dear _____.”

“The film can be about whatever it is you want to give voice to, except for hate speech or vitriol,” Simien explained (adding that the only other criterion is that the title isn’t “Dear Black People.”)

As a contest prize, the winner will have their film screened as part of the “Dear White People” Season 3 premiere. In addition, Simien is offering up a consultation session to offer feedback on the film itself and some greater insights into the industry at large.

Netflix renewed the critically acclaimed series shortly after last year’s season premiere. Yvette Lee Bowser continues to serve as the series’ showrunner. In addition to Simien, the show has featured episodes directed by Barry Jenkins, Kimberly Peirce, and Janicza Bravo. After last season, IndieWire featured the series on lists of the Best TV Shows of 2018 and Best TV Episodes of 2018 (for the season’s penultimate episode, “Chapter IX,” co-written by Bowser.) Cast members Logan Browning, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robertson, Marque Richardson, and John Patrick Amedori are all anticipated to return for the upcoming season.

