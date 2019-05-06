Katherine Langford’s Cut ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Character Revealed, Plus Why Her Scene Got Axed

The "13 Reasons Why" breakout was removed from the movie after her one scene was not well received in test screenings.

[Editors’ note: The following post contains spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame.”]

Last October, Disney and Marvel Studios announced “13 Reasons Why” breakout Katherine Langford had been cast in a secret role in “Avengers: Endgame.” The casting gave the rising 23-year-old actress her biggest film project yet after scoring a Golden Globe nomination for her Netflix series and landing a starring role in Fox’s “Love, Simon.” However, anyone who has seen “Endgame” can tell you Langford is nowhere to be found during the film’s three-hour runtime. It turns out Langford’s appearance from the film was entirely scrapped by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

In an interview on the MTV podcast “Happy Sad Confused,” the directors revealed Langford filmed a brief scene for “Endgame” as the adult version of Tony Stark and Pepper Pott’s daughter Morgan (played by Lexi Rabe as a young girl). Langford was set to appear in a dream sequence once Tony/Iron Man snapped his finger while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet.

“There was an idea that we had that Tony [Stark] was going to go into the metaphysical waystation that Thanos goes into when he snapped his fingers [at the end of ‘Infinity War’],” Joe Russo said. There was going to be a future version of [Tony’s] daughter in that way-station. We showed it to a test audience and it was really confusing for them.”

Anthony Russo added, “What we realized about it was that we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. It wasn’t resonating with us on an emotional level, which is why we moved away from it. The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go.”

When Thanos snaps his finger in “Infinity War,” he transported to a metaphysical world and has a brief conversation with the child version of his daughter, Gamora. The Russo brothers were planning something similar for Tony Stark and Morgan but decided to cut the scene from the film’s theatrical release. In the film, Tony snaps his finger and the scene skips the metaphysical world and jumps right to Thanos’ army disappearing.

“Avengers: Endgame” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.