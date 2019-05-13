What Happens After We Die? Keanu Reeves’ Profound Answer Becomes Viral Hit — Watch

Reeves' latest "John Wick" movie opens in theaters nationwide May 17.

Keanu Reeves has become a viral sensation yet again after appearing on “The Late Show” and answering host Stephen Colbert’s question about what happens to people after they die. The question was initially met with laughter by “The Late Show” audience, but it was the “John Wick” actor’s simple response that left the crowd and viewers at home feeling emotional.

“I know the ones who love us will miss us,” Reeves said.

Reeves has overcome tragedy at multiple points throughout his career. The same year “The Matrix” became a global phenomenon and turned Reeves into an acting superstar, the actor and his girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, lost their baby girl in a stillborn birth. Syme died less than two years later in a tragic car accident in Los Angeles. Reeves was gearing up for “The Matrix” sequels at the time of Syme’s death and took a step back from the public spotlight to grieve privately.

The actor’s comment on “The Late Show” has amassed over five million views and counting on Twitter alone in two days. Reeves was speaking to Colbert to promote his latest action vehicle, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” The fan favorite action franchise is hitting the summer movie season for the first time, proving its bonafides as a studio tentpole. Reeves has been playing the John Wick character since the original film in 2014, and he’s not ruling out a fourth go-around.

Related 'John Wick: Chapter 3' Official Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry Reign Supreme

'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' Trailer: Keanu Reeves Can't Be Killed Without a Fight

“Yeah, knock on wood. Fingers crossed,” Reeves told Uproxx earlier this month. “For me it would just be depending on the story and who’s the director. I love the role, so I’d love to play it.”

Reviews for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” have been universally strong. IndieWire’s senior film critic David Ehrlich called the movie a “breathtakingly violent spectacle” in his B review. “This is easily the best action franchise Hollywood has going these days outside of ‘Mission: Impossible,'” he wrote, “and it would be great for it to keep going with renewed focus.”

Lionsgate is releasing “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” in theaters nationwide May 17. Watch Reeves’ viral “Late Show” moment in the video below.

Keanu Reeves gives the right answer to an impossible question. pic.twitter.com/hQAgaaGSEY — laney (@misslaneym) May 11, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.