‘Killing Eve,’ Jodie Comer, and Benedict Cumberbatch Triumph at BAFTA TV Awards

HBO's "Succession" bolstered its Emmys campaign with a win in international series.

Phoebe Waller Bridge’s slinky thriller “Killing Eve” made its mark at the BAFTA TV Awards on May 12, taking home three prizes, including drama series, lead actress for Jodie Comer and supporting actress for Fiona Shaw.

Now airing its second season on BBC America, the series centers around a bored spy played by Sandra Oh who gets drawn into a game of cat-and-mouse with Comer’s obsessive contract killer.

The win is a significant boost for Comer, whose performance in Season 1 was often overshadowed by Oh’s, resulting in both a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the latter.

HBO’s “Succession” also got a boost in its Emmy campaign, taking home the BAFTA for international series, edging out last year’s winner, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

There were several other familiar faces for American audiences amongst the winners at the BAFTAs, including love for the Sky Atlantic/Showtime miniseries “Patrick Melrose,” which scored honors for both miniseries and lead actor for star Benedict Cumberbatch.

Meanwhile, Ben Whishaw won the BAFTA for supporting actor in a drama series for his work on the BBC drama “A Very English Scandal.”

Sunday night’s event was the second of two BAFTA TV Awards ceremonies. While this event celebrated above-the-line talent, an April 29 event focused on honoring craftspeople working behind the scenes.

The full list of BAFTA TV winners is below.

BAFTA TV Awards

Drama series: “Killing Eve”

International: “Succession”

Miniseries: “A Very English Scandal”

Leading actress: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Leading actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Supporting actress: Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Supporting actor: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Scripted comedy: “Sally4Ever”

Female performance in a comedy program: Jessica Hynes, “There She Goes”

Male performance in a comedy program: Steve Pemberton, “Inside No. 9”

Single drama: “Killed By My Debt”

Single documentary: “Gun No. 6”

Comedy entertainment program: “A League Of Their Own”

Entertainment performance: Lee Mack, “Would I Lie To You?”

Entertainment program: “Britain’s Got Talent”

Specialist factual: “Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley”

Reality & constructed factual: “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here”

Factual series: “Louis Theroux’s Altered States”

Features: “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Current affairs: “Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches)”

Live event: “The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance”

News coverage: “Cambridge Analytica Uncovered”



Short form program: “Missed Call”

Soap & continuing drama: “Eastenders”

Sport: “2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden”

Virgin TV’s must-see moment (voted for by the public): “Bodyguard”

BAFTA Fellowship (previously announced): Joan Bakewell

Special award (previously announced): Nicola Shindler

