Kit Harington Checked Into Wellness Center Before ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale for ‘Personal Issues’

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for “Game of Thrones” Season 8]

Kit Harington’s publicist has confirmed (via Variety) the “Game of Thrones” actor checked into a wellness center this month before the HBO series aired its finale. Harington sought professional treatment “to work on some personal issues,” the actor’s publicist said in a statement. Page Six first broke the news, reporting that Harington checked into a Connecticut health retreat for treatment regarding stress and alcohol. Harington has reportedly spent the last month at the wellness center.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” Harington’s publicist said in a statement to Variety.

Harington revealed earlier this year he sought therapy after Jon Snow’s death in the “Game of Thrones” Season 5 finale. The actor called the interim between Jon’s death and resurrection in the second episode of season 6 the “darkest period” of his time on “Thrones.”

“It wasn’t a very good time in my life,” Harington said “I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s.”

Harington added the worldwide attention over Jon’s fate made it “fucking terrifying” for him to step out in public. “You get people shouting at you on the street, ‘Are you dead?’” the actor said. “At the same time you have to have this appearance. All of your neuroses — and I’m as neurotic as any actor — get heightened with that level of focus.”

The show’s final episodes also took an emotional toll on Harington. The actor was seen in HBO’s behind-the-scenes documentary “The Last Watch” having an emotionally shaken reaction to the finale twist where Jon Show kills Daenerys Targaryen. The actor also told Esquire he had a “full-on breakdown” while shooting the series’ final scenes.

“My final day of shooting, I felt fine … I felt fine … I felt fine … then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit,” Harington said. “Then they called ‘wrap’ and I just fucking broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again.” Outside of “Thrones,” Harington has starred in the films “Testament of Youth” and “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan,” among other titles. The actor also voiced a role in the two “How to Train Your Dragon” sequels.

