Lena Waithe and MTV Launch ‘Save Our Moms’ Campaign for Maternal Morality Awareness

The initiative will educate expectant mothers, their friends, and families.

To mark the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday, MTV has announced it is launching the “Save Our Moms” campaign in partnership with Emmy winner Lena Waithe, Christy Turlington Burns’ Every Mother Counts, and the Black Mamas Matter Alliance. The campaign’s goal is to provide life-saving resources for expectant mothers, their friends, and families and educate them on maternal morality.

Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), two to three women die in the U.S. each day from pregnancy-related complications. The number has doubled in the last 30 years, with the risk of pregnancy-related death three to four times higher for black women than for white women. Overall, the U.S. is the most dangerous place in the developed world to give birth, with 60% of annual deaths being preventable with proper medical care and awareness.

“Every mother deserves the right to go home with their child,” Waithe said in a statement.

Added MTV President Chris McCarthy, “It’s shocking that the U.S. is the most dangerous place in the developed world to give birth. The positive news is that 60% of these deaths are preventable and that’s why we launched this campaign.”

The “Save Our Moms” campaign was inspired by three students from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs – Maria Jose Diaz, Justine LaVoye, and Jenise Ogle – who pitched MTV leadership on their idea to leverage the brand’s platforms as a way to shine a bright light on this overlooked crisis. The campaign will have three different components, the first being a video PSA directed by “Hala” filmmaker Minhal Baig that will air regularly across all MTV platforms. The second is a digital action hub to provide educational resources on the issue to expectant mothers, while the third tier will be MTV news and talent activations where celebrities will share personal stories on the subject matter to raise awareness.

