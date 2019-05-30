Lenny Abrahamson to Direct and Ed Guiney to Produce Hulu’s ‘Normal People’

Abrahamson and Hettie McDonald will split directing duties on the show's 12 episodes.

The New York Times bestseller “Normal People” was only published stateside last month, but the coming-of-age novel is already being adapted into a television series that will premiere on Hulu next year. The 12-episode, half-hour drama, taken from Sally Rooney’s book, will track the complicated relationship of main characters Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Lenny Abrahamson (“Room,” “The Little Stranger,” “Frank”) and Hettie McDonald will direct the series, with Abrahamson directing the first six episodes and McDonald directing the latter six. The series will be produced by Ed Guiney’s (“The Favourite”) Element Pictures, and will star Daisy Edgar-Jones (“War of the Worlds,” “Cold Feet”) as the lonely and intimidating Marianne, and Paul Mescal, in his first television role, as the outgoing and popular Connell.

“As a longtime admirer of Lenny Abrahamson’s work, it’s a special privilege for me to be working alongside him on the adaptation of ‘Normal People,’” Rooney said in a statement. “I couldn’t be happier with the cast and team we’ve put together, and I’m very excited to watch them bringing new life to the story on screen.”

Rooney, Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, and Lenny Abrahamson will serve as executive producers. Endeavour Content will distribute the series internationally.

“Normal People” was released in the United States on April 16; it was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2018 and recently won 2019’s Book of the Year at the British Book Awards.

The Hulu series will go into production in Dublin next week and will premiere in 2020.

