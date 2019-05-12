‘Little Big Shots’: Melissa McCarthy to Replace Steve Harvey as Talent-Show Host

"Changes will be apparent," said an NBC executive of the move.

After three seasons, Steve Harvey is no longer host of “Little Big Shots.” He’s been replaced on the talent competition for kids by Melissa McCarthy, whose tenure marks a “brand refresh” on the series. It’s also further proof of her range: A two-time Oscar nominee (for “Bridesmaids” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), McCarthy often vacillates between comedy and drama; with this latest venture, she now moves into the realm of unscripted television.

“Melissa’s just an incredible performer and incredible comedian,” said Paul Telegdy, NBC’s co-chairman of entertainment. “She will bring a completely fresh perspective to it.” Harvey also hosted a daytime talk show, “Steve,” which was distributed by NBCUniversal and taped its final episode this week. According to Variety, his “Little Big Shots” contract “called for him to receive a hefty raise for a fourth season” that will no longer materialize.

As for what viewers can expect to be different about the show, Telegdy said that “Melissa is a strong creative force with her own ideas” and “changes will be apparent.”

The news comes amid upfronts, the television industry’s annual reckoning, which also saw NBC renew ratings juggernaut “This Is Us” for three more seasons and cancel “I Feel Bad.”

