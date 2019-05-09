‘The Loudest Voice’ Trailer: The Toxic Origins of Fox News, as Told By Russell Crowe and Naomi Watts

Showtime's seven-part series about the man who turned the cable news network into a behemoth debuts at the end of June.

TV news organizations don’t seem like the healthiest environments in the world. As “The Loudest Voice,” the upcoming limited series from Showtime looks to prove, Fox News was certainly no exception.

Russell Crowe stars in the seven-part series, which follows the rise and reign of Roger Ailes as head of Fox News, bringing it from a fledgling cable network to a gigantic force in modern American politics. This latest look at the series also shows how part of the Ailes legacy is the culture of harassment that existed during his tenure and became one of the biggest topics of conversation during his departure from the network in the summer of 2016. (For a small glimpse of the physical transformation necessary to play Ailes, check out this nightmare-inducing dispatch.)

“The Loudest Voice” also includes a number of prominent on- and off-screen figures at Fox News, including Gretchen Carlson (played here by Naomi Watts). A longtime on-air anchor at the network, Carlson’s claims against Ailes were a significant part of the reason for Ailes’ eventual ouster.

Other Fox News employees shown in the series include former press chief Brian Lewis (Seth MacFarlane), seen below giving a rather stern rebuke to anyone threatening to tell the public about the network’s internal policies. Simon McBurney plays Fox magnate Rupert Murdoch, with whom Ailes’ relationship began to sour as the network fed into the chaos of the 2016 presidential campaign. (There are also a number of American flag pins starring as themselves.)

The show’s ensemble also includes Sienna Miller, Annabelle Wallis, and Aleksa Palladino. Josh Charles will appear in the series as Carlson’s husband, Casey Close. The team behind the series includes Gabriel Sherman, whose reporting in his book “The Loudest Voice in the Room” forms the basis of the series. Sherman is a co-writer on the first episode of the show, alongside Tom McCarthy. “The Loudest Voice” also has a strong directorial pedigree, with “The Handmaid’s Tale” alum Kari Skogland and “Game of Thrones” vet Jeremy Podeswa each tackling multiple installments.

Watch the full trailer (including some seemingly reckless weapon brandishing) below:

“The Loudest Voice” premieres June 30 on Showtime.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.