‘Midsommar’ Official Trailer: ‘Hereditary’ Director Ari Aster Welcomes You Back to Hell

Florence Pugh and Jake Raynor take a summer vacation they'll never forget in Aster's follow-up to "Hereditary."

Ari Aster delivered a modern horror classic last year with “Hereditary,” and from the looks of it he could very well do it again this summer with the release of “Midsommar.” The sun-kissed psychological horror movie has been described by Aster as his version of a break-up movie, and that’s at least where the new official trailer from A24 starts. Rising indie stars Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor play a struggling couple who reluctantly take a summer trip together only for their relationship to derail because of a sinister cult.

The official synopsis from A24 reads: “A couple’s vacation to a Swedish village takes a sinister turn when the insular townspeople invite them into a series of rituals that render their pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving, in this dread-soaked and viscerally disquieting psychological thriller.”

Aster teased “Midsommar” earlier this year, telling fans, “It’s very macabre. But people shouldn’t go in expecting ‘Hereditary.’ It’s a ‘Wizard of Oz’ for perverts.” The director also said the movie will be his last horror offering for the time being.

“That is the only other horror movie I have,” Aster said last year. “And I’m pretty sure that’s going to be it for a long time. I love the genre, I consider myself a genre filmmaker in that I want to play in every genre. I would love to make a musical. I have 10 other scripts that I’ve written that I want to make and there are other things I have. I’m writing a sci-fi film and there are at least four or five movies that I have ready to go that I am excited about making that I’d like to do in succession.”

“Midsommar” also stars William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter, Vilhelm Blomgren, and Ellora Torchia. Aster re-teamed with many of the same crew members that worked on “Hereditary,” including cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski, editor Lucian Johnston, and producer Lars Knudsen. “Midsommar” also has the backing of A24, which released “Hereditary” to nearly $80 million at the worldwide box office last summer.

A24 will release “Midsommar” in theaters July 3. Watch the official trailer in the video below.

