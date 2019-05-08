‘Mindhunter’ Season 2: Charlize Theron Says August Debut, Plus Son of Sam Confirmed to Appear

Theron serves as an executive producer alongside David Fincher on the beloved Netflix serial killer drama.

“Mindhunter” fans are finally getting some good news thanks to executive producer Charlize Theron. During a recent stop on the “Howard Stern Show” Theron revealed the second season of the serial killer drama is coming to Netflix this August. It’s been a long wait for new “Mindhunter,” as the show first debuted October 13, 2017. Netflix renewed the series in November 2017, and the streaming giant has remained quiet on the new episodes. No footage or photos from the new “Mindhunter” episodes have been revealed, nor has Netflix officially announced a Season 2 release date or plot details.

The one thing confirmed about “Mindhunter” Season 2 is that it will feature the Atlanta Child Murders. As executive producer David Fincher told Billboard in 2017, “Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we’ll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice.” The Atlanta child murders were a series of killings that took 1979-1981 and left 28 children, teenagers, and adults killed. All of the victims were African-American.

Rumors broke in August 2018 that Charles Manson would also appear in “Mindhunter” Season 2, with Fincher reportedly casting Damon Herriman in the role (the same actor playing Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”) Netflix has not confirmed Manson’s involvement, although retired FBI agent John E. Douglas, who wrote the book “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” that inspired the series, says the notorious serial killer will be featured. “Mindhunter” protagonist Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) also is based on Douglas, and in a recent interview with Vulture, Douglas confirmed some of the long-standing rumors about the show’s second season.

“‘Mindhunter’ is going to have a five-year arc,” Douglas said. “At least five years is what they are planning. That’s what David Fincher asked both the actors: ‘Can you give me five years here?’…I know there are supposed to be eight episodes [in the second season]. I know the cases. They are going to have David Berkowitz, as well as Charles Manson. The Atlanta child killings in the early ’80s, they’re gonna be covering that.”

David Berkowitz is better known under his serial killer pseudonym, Son of Sam. Both Berkowitz and Manson were already imprisoned by the time the “Mindhunter” story began in 1977, so it appears likely Groff’s Holden and Holt McCallany’s Bill Tench will be interviewing the killers as they try to solve the Atlanta child murders case. Berkowitz and Manson were mentioned in “Mindhunter’s” first season but not seen. According to Douglas, that will change in Season 2.

As for the episode count, it has been rumored for some time that “Mindhunter” Season 2 would consist of eight episodes. Fincher is reportedly directing the season premiere and finale, with Andrew Dominik and Carl Franklin helming the other episodes. IndieWire has reached out to Netflix for further details on “Mindhunter” Season 2.

