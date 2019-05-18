‘Mortal Kombat’: James Wan Producing New Adaptation of the Arcade Classic

Kano. Liu Kang. Raiden. Johnny Cage. Scorpion. Sub-Zero. James Wan.

It’s been 22 long years since “Mortal Kombat: Annihilation” was released, but fret not, dear reader: A new film adaptation of the ultra-violent fighting game is now in the works. James Wan will produce the movie, which is being directed by first-time helmer Simon McQuoid for Warner Bros. It even has a release date: March 5, 2021, which happens to be the same day as Sony and Mattel Films’ “Masters of the Universe.”

“Mortal Kombat 11” — which, despite its name, is actually preceded by more than 20 games in the long-running series — was just released, much to the delight of fans who’ve been waiting to see the latest fatalities (but also to the chagrin of those left wondering why Ermac isn’t a playable character in this installment).

Neither the original 1995 film nor its 1997 sequel were well received by critics (especially “Annihilation,” which stands at just 11% on Rotten Tomatoes), but “Mortal Kombat” spent three weeks atop the box-office charts and grossed $122 million worldwide against a budget of just $18 million. The follow-up, however, cost $30 million to make and grossed just $51 million.

Wan most recently directed “Aquaman,” having previously helmed everything from the original “Saw” and “Insidious” to “The Conjuring” and “Furious 7.” As a producer, he’s worked on several of the “Saw” and “Insidious” sequels” in addition to “Conjuring” spinoffs like “Annabelle,” “The Nun,” and “The Curse of La Llorona.”

“Mortal Kombat” has already begun production in South Australia, per Deadline, but no cast or plot details are presently known. While you wait for more, consider listening to the first movie’s theme song on repeat:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.