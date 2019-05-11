Movie Theater Traumatizes Children by Accidentally Playing ‘La Llorona’ Instead of ‘Detective Pikachu’

Only one pokémon can solve the mystery of how this happened.

If ever you find yourself in a movie theater to see a family-friendly film and are greeted by trailers for R-rated horror movies, turn back — something may have gone terribly wrong. Moviegoers in Montreal hoping to see “Detective Pikachu” learned that the hard way on Thursday night when a mistake led to “The Curse of La Llorona” being played instead, which naturally caused terror — and tears — among the children present.

Ryan George of Screen Rant was in attendance for the ill-fated screening, noticing that something had gone wrong long before the kiddos did: “The theatre I’m in is playing a trailer for Annabelle Comes Home before Detective Pikachu LOOK AWAY CHILDREN OH NO,” he tweeted. “Andddd kids are crying. Now the Joker trailer is playing.”

The ordeal didn’t end there, of course, as a preview for “Child’s Play” was next: “NOW IT’S CHUCKY OH NO CHILDREN OH NO.” The crowd seemed to go along with it up until that point, as George filmed quick videos showing laughter among the adults in the audience, but once the wrong feature started playing the jig was up.

Eventually they were moved into another theater (“at least there aren’t any more murders on-screen”), but not before traumatizing at least a few of the younger attendees who just wanted to see Ryan Reynolds solve some mysteries in a world populated by adorable fighting monsters.

With “Detective Pikachu” expected to make as much as $60 million this weekend, one hopes that no other multiplexes make the same mistake — but, if they do, one also hopes that someone is there to record the fallout.

The theatre I'm in is playing a trailer for Annabelle Comes Home before Detective Pikachu LOOK AWAY CHILDREN OH NO — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) May 9, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.