‘My Days of Mercy’ Trailer: Ellen Page and Kate Mara Find Love in a Hopeless Place

Tali Shalom Ezer's capital punishment romance is finally getting a release.

Ellen Page has a big gay summer ahead. Not only is the out actress headlining Netflix’s reboot of beloved LGBTQ series “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City,” but her long-awaited gritty indie drama, “My Days of Mercy,” will finally hit theaters. Produced by Christine Vachon’s Killer Films, “My Days of Mercy” stars Page and Kate Mara as star-crossed lovers on the wrong side of political fault lines. The lightning rod issue dividing them? Capital punishment. The film just released a trailer after premiering two years ago at the Toronto International Film Festival, eventually finding a distributor in Lionsgate.

“My Days of Mercy” follows a young activist named Lucy (Page) whose life is altered unimaginably by a tragedy that landed her father on death row. With her sister Martha (Amy Seimetz) and a little brother nearly her size (Charlie Shotwell), Lucy spends weekends attending executions with a tight-knit community of anti-death-penalty protesters. When she locks eyes with the shameless flirt Mercy (Mara), who seeks justice for the murder of her father’s partner, the two set off on a romance that will put their firmly held beliefs to the test.

In IndieWire’s B- review of the film out of Toronto, this critic wrote: “By burying its sweetly rendered lesbian romance in a dense drama about capital punishment, it does a disservice to both stories. The movie doesn’t buckle under the weight of its ambitions, and in straining to find the light it ends up engaging and compelling — even if it is overly complex.”

“My Days of Mercy” is the second feature from Israeli filmmaker Tali Shalom Ezer. Ezer’s debut feature, “Princess,” premiered in World Competition at Sundance in 2015.

Both Page and Mara served as producers on the project, and the script was written by Joe Barton. “My Days of Mercy” also stars Brian Geraghty (“The Hurt Locker”), Elias Koteas (“The Killing”), and Broadway legend Tonya Pinkins (“Random Acts of Flyness”).

Lionsgate will release “My Days of Mercy” in select theaters and VOD on July 5. Check out the trailer for “My Days of Mercy” (scored to some especially satisfying heart wrenching music) below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.