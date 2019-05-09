Netflix Reveals Just How Much British People Love ‘Our Planet’ With Top 10 List

The secretive streaming service just got a little more candid.

Netflix is famously tight-lipped when it comes to revealing how many people are tuning in to its endless supply of movies and TV series, though the streaming giant does occasionally toot its own horn when one of its titles does especially well. Now the company is experimenting with a weekly list of its most-watched offerings in the UK, with nature docuseries “Our Planet” topping the first edition.

In a Twitter thread, the company announced that it will be releasing such lists on a weekly basis from here on out. To compile them, “we look at the most-watched individual season of a show, film or special (regardless of when it launched). ‘Watched’ means members finished at least 70% of one episode.”

“It’s a test as we want to make sure this information is useful for you,” Netflix added. “So we may tweak it in the weeks ahead. eg. we’re not including kids right now. And if people don’t find it useful we’ll stop.”

In addition to an overall top 10, the company also revealed the films, documentaries, reality series, and other categories drawing the most viewers. The full list:

Overall

“Our Planet” “The Perfect Date” “The Highwaymen” “The Silence” “Black Summer” “After Life” “The Spy Who Dumped Me” “Riverdale” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” “You vs. Wild”

Series

“Black Summer” “After Life” “Riverdale” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” “Star Trek: Discovery” “Lunatics” “Bodyguard” “Santa Clarita Diet” “Bonding” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Documentaries

“Our Planet” “The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann” “Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé” “The Legend of Cocaine Island” “Street Food” “The Investigator: A British Crime Story” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” “Roman Empire” “One Strange Rock” “Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries”

Films

“The Perfect Date” “The Highwaymen” “The Silence” “The Spy Who Dumped Me” “Someone Great” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” “Baywatch” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” “Sniper: Ultimate Kill” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado”

English-language shows

“Quicksand” “The Ruthless” “Osmosis” “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” “Delhi Crime” “Mirage” “Bitter Daisies” “A Fortunate Man” “Burn Out” “The Protector”

Reality shows

“You vs. Wild” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!” “Queer Eye” “Selling Sunset” “Impractical Jokers” “Sugar Rush” “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” “Love Island” “American Idol”

Non-English-language shows

