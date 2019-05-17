‘A Night at Switch n’ Play’ Trailer: Drag Kings, Burlesque, and Glitter — Oh My!

Exclusive: The LGBTQ documentary will make its world premiere at Inside Out Toronto on June 1.

Thanks to “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” more audiences have fallen in love with the art of drag than ever before. But for all the many seasons of the VH1 reality show, “Drag Race” has never once done a Drag King challenge, much less had a contestant who satirizes masculinity instead of femininity. At a neighborhood queer bar in Brooklyn, the experimental drag and burlesque show “Switch n’ Play” has played host to inventive drag kings, experimental burlesque dancers, and more traditional drag queen acts as well. The queer performance collective is on full display in a new documentary, which will have its world premiere at Inside Out Toronto, Canada’s leading LGBTQ film festival.

Here’s the official film description: “There’s something very queer happening at a bar in Brooklyn, and in the new film ‘A Night at Switch n’ Play’ you are invited to come and watch.

Switch n’ Play is a queer performance collective that stages fabulous subversive drag and burlesque shows. The ensemble explodes traditional gender roles, pushing the limits of what drag and burlesque can be. But more than that, they area tight-knit family of outsiders who welcome queer audiences into their world and create a safe, tantalizing space where everyone can be themselves. The film introduces diverse members of the collective and sprinkles in a generous helping of delicious live performances. If you spend just one night with Switch n’ Play, you’ll never want to leave.”

“A Night at Switch n’ Play” was directed and edited by Cody Stickels, and features performances from collective members Divina GranSparkle, K.James, Miss Malice, Nyx Nocturne, Pearl Harbor, Vigor Mortis, and Zoe Ziegfeld. A production of Sour Peach Films, “A Night at Switch n’ Play” will make its world premiere at Inside Out film festival in Toronto on June 1.

Inside Out Toronto will open with the Taron Egerton-starring Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” its first stop after its Cannes Film Festival premiere. Other films playing include Nisha Ganatra’s “Late Night,” Netflix’s revival of “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City,” and Rachel Mason’s “Circus of Books.” Check out the full line-up here.

Watch IndieWire’s exclusive trailer for “A Night at Switch n’ Play” below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.