Tarantino’s ‘Hollywood’ Rocks Cannes in First Reactions: ‘Brilliant,’ ‘Dazzling,’ and One ‘Holy Fuck’ Ending

Tarantino's ninth feature film has finally been unveiled at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Here's the instant buzz.

1 hour ago

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio at the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Cannes premiere

The first screenings of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” have touched down at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and the reactions coming in from film critics and the press are mostly ecstatic. Considerable praise is being directed towards Brad Pitt, whose last leading role was the 2017 Netflix movie “War Machine.”

“Hollywood” reunites Tarantino with his “Django Unchained” and “Inglourious Basterds” actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, respectively. The two star as a popular television actor and his stuntman trying to break big in the Hollywood movie business during the changing era of 1969. DiCaprio and Pitt’s characters live next door to Sharon Tate (played by DiCaprio’s “Wolf of Wall Street” co-star Margot Robbie), who is also trying to make a name for herself in Hollywood. Everyone’s fates get mixed up with Charles Manson and his cult. The supporting cast includes Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, Luke Perry, Kurt Russell, and more.

The Guardian film critic Peter Bradshaw raves, “Tarantino’s brilliant exploitation black-comedy ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ finds a pulp-fictionally redemptive take on the Manson nightmare: shocking, gripping, dazzlingly shot in the celluloid-primary colours of sky blue and sunset gold.”

Sony Pictures will release “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in theaters nationwide July 26. Check out a handful of first reactions from the Cannes Film Festival below.

