‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Official Trailer: Quentin Tarantino Gets Wild in 1969

Sony is releasing Tarantino's new movie this summer after today's Cannes Film Festival world premiere.

Just ahead of the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Sony Pictures has dropped the official trailer for Tarantino’s ninth feature film. Tarantino fans have known the basic set up for the movie for quite some time, but the trailer below reveals a lot more about how the worlds of Sharon Tate and Charles Manson collide with Tarantino’s fictional Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt).

“Hollywood” centers around Rick and Cliff’s attempts to move from the world of television to Hollywood moviemaking in the golden age of 1969. Based on the new trailer below, Cliff gets seduced into the world of Manson (played by Damon Herriman) while Rick’s desperate attempts to be taken seriously as a movie actor brush up against Sharon Tate’s motivations to do the same. Margot Robbie is taking on the role of Tate. The supporting cast includes Al Pacino, Dakota Johnson, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and more.

Tarantino made news earlier this week for writing an open letter encouraging audience members at Cannes not to spoil any details about the film following its May 21 world premiere. “I love cinema. You love cinema. It’s the journey of discovering a story for the first time,” Tarantino wrote. “I’m thrilled to be here in Cannes to share ‘Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood’ with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked so hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way.”

For Tarantino fans, “Hollywood” marks reunions between the director and both DiCaprio (the villain in “Django Unchained) and Pitt (the leading man of “Inglourious Basterds”). One scene in the trailer directly calls out “Basterds” as a fake Rick Dalton movie shows the character burning a group of Nazi officers alive. The scene references the climactic moment of “Basterds.”

Sony Pictures will release “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in theaters July 26. Watch the official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.