Oscars 2020: Best Supporting Actor Predictions

Cannes and the fall festivals will bring the long list of possible supporting actor candidates into clearer focus.

It’s way too early to predict the Oscars, especially in the supporting categories. But looking at Hollywood’s upcoming slates sight unseen, which movies have the right stuff to go the distance?

Studios tend to premiere their movies in Cannes as a launch pad for international release. That’s the case for “Rocketman” (May 31, Paramount) starring Taron Egerton as Elton John, Dexter Fletcher’s follow-up to $900-million juggernaut “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It also stars Jamie Bell as songwriter Bernie Taupin and Richard Madden as John’s lover.

And then there’s the return of Terrence Malick, whose “The Tree of Life” won the Palme d’Or in 2011 and went on to score three Oscar nominations. After delivering a series of “Tree of Life” spin-offs, Malick takes a new route this time with “A Hidden Life,” about Austrian conscientious objector Franz Jägerstätter (August Diehl), who would not fight for the Nazis in World War II. Could this be the supporting role that pushes always-excellent Belgian star Matthias Schoenaerts into awards consideration? Or will there be sentiment for Bruno Ganz’s last movie role? Distributors will be figuring that out at Cannes.

Cannes will also reveal the scope of Brendan Gleeson’s role in Ira Sachs’ European family drama “Frankie” (Sony Pictures Classics) starring Isabelle Huppert.

Once Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, debuts at the festival, we will be able to gauge who will pop from its starry ensemble. The size of their roles is the main question: presumably Brad Pitt has the juiciest part as the stunt man for DiCaprio’s fading western star, but Al Pacino as an agent, Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen and the indefatigable Bruce Dern are no slouches either.

Pacino could also pop out of another rich cast, assembled by Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman” (Netflix), starring Robert De Niro in the title role, which includes Scorsese veterans Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel — as well as Bobby Cannavale. The movie may or may not be finished in time (due to elaborate de-aging VFX) to be revealed at fall festivals.

John Crowley’s adaptation of Donna Tartt’s bestseller “The Goldfinch” starring Ansel Elgort hits theaters October 11 (Warner Bros.) with a large supporting cast including Jeffrey Wright.

Oscar nominee Dev Patel (“Lion”) takes on the title role in Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell’s Dickens adaptation “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (FilmNation, fall), opposite Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, and Gwendoline Christie, which should turn up at fall festivals seeking distribution. Capaldi and Whishaw as indelible Dickens characters Mr. Micawber and Uriah Heep, respectively, could be supporting actor contenders.

Three-time acting nominee Edward Norton (“Birdman”) takes on acting, writing and directing with his sophomore film, fifties drama “Motherless Brooklyn” (November 1, Warner Bros.), adapted from Jonathan Lethem’s novel. Norton plays the title role of an isolated private detective Lionel Essrog with Tourette’s Syndrome who tries to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, played by Bruce Willis. Who’s got the juiciest supporting role? The cast of characters is impressive, from Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin to Bobby Cannavale.

Dafoe’s meatier performance may be as the dying father of Anne Hathaway in Dee Ree’s adaptation of the Joan Didion novel “The Last Thing He Wanted” (fall, Netflix). He leaves his daughter some unfinished covert government operations to complete.

Also for Netflix is Anthony Hopkins’ supporting role as Pope Benedict to Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis in Fernando Meirelles’ “The Pope” (fall), written by two-time Oscar-nominee Anthony McCarten (“Theory of Everything,” “Darkest Hour”).

Slated for fall is James Mangold’s “Ford v. Ferrari” (November 15, Disney/Fox) costarring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, with a large supporting cast including Tracy Letts as Henry Ford II, who hires the best car designer and race car driver in the world, respectively, to help him beat Ferrari at LeMans.

Heading for the holidays is Tom Hooper’s VFX-crammed musical “Cats” (December 20, Universal), co-starring Idris Elba and Ian McKellen in key mocap supporting roles as Macavity and Gus the theatre cat, respectively, whose faces and bodies will be covered with VFX fur and costumes. Will they be judged as live-action actors or voices? McKellen could be lead or supporting for his role in his “Gods and Monsters’ director Bill Condon’s “The Good Liar” (November 15, Warner Bros.) as a wily con man who falls for the wealthy woman (Helen MIrren) he’s trying to marry.

Also primed for fall festival play (assuming that Disney goes along for the ride) is mystery thriller “The Woman in the Window” (October 4, Fox 2000), directed by Joe Wright (“Darkest Hour” “Atonement”), produced by Oscar perennial Scott Rudin (“The Social Network”), and adapted by Tracy Letts (“August, Osage County”) from the A. J. Finn bestseller. Long overdue Oscar contender Amy Adams stars as an agoraphobic child psychologist voyeur who witnesses a crime; Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry and Anthony Mackie have supporting roles.

Oldman is also a player in Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix drama “The Laundromat,” starring Meryl Streep (Netflix, fall). Also from Netflix is respected Australian filmmaker David Michôd’s take on Henry V, “The King” (fall), starring Timothée Chalamet, with support from Joel Edgerton, Ben Mendelsohn, and Robert Pattinson.

Chalamet will also turn up as Laurie to Saoirse Ronan’s Jo in “Little Women” (December 25, Sony), Greta Gerwig’s follow-up to “Lady Bird” in which Chalamet also starred. Sony will eventually figure out whether the actor is lead or supporting.

Also coming at year’s end is Jay Roach’s “Fair Game” (Lionsgate, December 20) with John Lithgow as the controversial Fox News chief Roger Ailes, whose role may wind up lead or supporting.

Contenders are listed in alphabetical order; no film will be deemed a frontrunner until I have seen it.

Alec Baldwin (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Jamie Bell (“Rocketman”)

Bobby Cannavale (“Motherless Brooklyn,” “The Irishman”)

Peter Capaldi (“The Personal Life of David Copperfield”)

Timothée Chalamet (“Little Women”)

Willem Dafoe (“Motherless Brooklyn,” “The Last Thing He Wanted”)

Joel Edgerton (“The King”)

Idris Elba (“Cats”)

Brendan Gleeson (“Frankie”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Woman in the Window”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Pope”)

Tracy Letts (“Ford v. Ferrari”

John Lithgow (“Fair and Balanced”)

Anthony Mackie (“Woman in the Window”)

Ian McKellen (“Cats,” “The Good Liar”)

Ben Mendelsohn “(“The King”)

Gary Oldman (“The Woman in the Window,” “The Laundromat”)

Al Pacino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Irishman”)

Robert Pattinson (“The King”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Matthias Schoenaerts (“A Hidden Life”)

Ben Whishaw (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Jeffrey Wright (The Goldfinch”)

