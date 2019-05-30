‘Our Time’ Trailer: Carlos Reygadas Returns With an Intimate Epic Starring His Own Family

Exclusive: The "Post Tenebras Lux" and "Silent Light" filmmaker stars in the Venice and TIFF film alongside his own wife, Natalia López.

After wowing audiences with his scorching and personal dramas “Post Tenebras Lux” and “Silent Light,” lauded Mexican auteur Carlos Reygadas returns with his most intimate work yet: a film about a crumbling marriage which stars the filmmaker and his own wife, Natalia López, as a couple dealing with the pain of an unfolding affair. The film also features the couple’s three children, starring as the kids of their characters, bull-breaker Juan and his whipsmart wife Esther.

Per the film’s official synopsis, it follows “a family [that] lives in the Mexican countryside raising fighting bulls. Esther is in charge of running the ranch, while her husband Juan, a world-renowned poet, raises and selects the beasts. When Esther becomes infatuated with a horse-breaker, Juan seems incapable to reach his own expectations about himself.”

The film premiered last year at the Venice Film Festival, and went on to screen at TIFF, Havana, San Sebastián, and São Paulo, where it picked up a Critics Award for Best Foreign Film. “Our Time” was also nominated for five of Mexico’s Ariel Awards, including Best Direction and Best Picture.

In his Venice review, IndieWire’s Michael Nordine wrote of the film: “Reygadas is uniquely skilled at making the most everyday act feel like something out of a documentary made by aliens. The film opens, not unlike its predecessor, with an extended scene of children at play on the shore of a shallow, muddy lake as summer nears its end. It’s a serene sequence despite having the feel of impending doom, shot in beautiful widescreen by “’Neon Bull’ and ‘Cemetery of Splendour’ cinematographer Diego García, and lulls you into a sense of complacency that seasoned Reygadas viewers know will not last long.”

Reygadas has long been a favorite on the festival circuit, especially Cannes, which awarded him Best Director honors for 2012’s “Post Tenebras Lux” and a jury prize for 2007’s “Silent Light.” In celebration of both Reygadas’ body of work and his latest film, New York’s Museum of the Moving Image will be rolling out a full retrospective of Reygadas’ films starring June 8 and running though June 13. More information on the series is available right here.

Monument Releasing will open the film June 14 in New York and June 21 in Los Angeles. Check out IndieWire’s exclusive first trailer and new poster for “Our Time” below.

