‘Perpetual Grace, LTD’ Trailer: Stealing from People Is a Bad Idea in New Neo-Noir Series

Jimmi Simpson, Ben Kingsley, and Jacki Weaver star in the EPIX drama about a man trying to take money from a pastor who's scamming unwitting parishioners.

If the last few decades of entertainment history has taught us two things, it’s that you shouldn’t mess with a character played by Ben Kingsley and you really shouldn’t mess with a character played by Jacki Weaver. The core of “Perpetual Grace, LTD” is watching one would-be grifter discover these empirical truths for himself.

Jimmi Simpson plays James, a wandering con man who stumbles on a pair of potential prey he couldn’t have accounted for: Ma (Weaver) and Pa (Kingsley). As the husband and wife leaders of a church, the two have been perpetuating an extensive scheme of their own by slowly pilfering money from their parishioners for years.

The series, set for an early June release date, comes from Steven Conrad and Bruce Terris, who previously worked together on the Amazon Prime Video series “Patriot.” After writing and directing all of that show’s Season 2, Conrad is back behind the camera for this new show as well.

In addition to those playing the trio of family members at the story’s core, the show’s ensemble also features an impressive list of supporting players, including Terry O’Quinn (another “Patriot” alum), Damon Herriman, Luis Guzman, Hana Mae Lee, Chris Conrad, and Kurtwood Smith.

It’s Simpson’s latest TV role, after making recent stops on “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.,” the Hulu anthology horror series “In the Dark,” and a notable recurring role on HBO’s “Westworld.” This will be Kingsley’s live-action return to TV after the 2015 Spike limited series “Tut.”

Watch the trailer for the series (including some creative uses for skin-colored tights) below:

“Perpetual Grace, LTD” premieres Sunday, June 2 on EPIX.

