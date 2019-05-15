‘Pose’ First Trailer: Billy Porter Is the Belle of Ryan Murphy’s Ball

The groundbreaking LGBTQ series returns to FX on June 11.

FX has released the first teaser for the second season of its groundbreaking LGBTQ series “Pose,” TV mogul Ryan Murphy’s period dramedy about New York City’s ballroom scene. The first season of “Pose” garnered positive reviews for its authentic portrayal of transgender women of color, as well as for hiring inclusive talent both behind the screen and in front of the camera. For the second season, the show moves ahead in time from the late 1980s to 1991, jumping right into the middle of the AIDS epidemic that would decimate the gay community. In a newly released behind the scenes featurette, “Pose” star Billy Porter explains what’s going on for his character during this momentous time.

“Our community is trying to figure out how to stay positive. We’re going through a lot of stuff right now with the plague. I feel a change coming,” says Porter in the teaser. “Joy is a choice. Choosing life in the darkest of times is a choice. That’s what the ballroom scene is about.”

The new trailer is shot in gorgeous black and white, a bold choice for a show so known for the vibrant colors of its costumes, make-up, and hair. Somehow, Porter manages to look even more elegant in the stripped down surroundings, posing for the camera like the reigning Broadway diva he is. While the series features many exciting breakout stars, Porter’s spirited ball emcee Pray Tell clearly took critics and audiences by storm. Before “Pose,” Porter was well-known to theater audiences, earning a Tony Award for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots in 2013. Porter also appeared as Belize in Signature Theatre Company’s 20th Anniversary production of Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America.”

The first season of “Pose” was not exactly a ratings success, but the series earned FX a healthy amount of awards attention. “Pose” was nominated for two Golden Globes last year: One for Best Television Series – Drama, and one for Best Actor – Television Series Drama for Porter.

Executive produced by Ryan Murphy with his partner Brad Falchuk, “Pose” was created by Steven Canals in conjunction with Murphy and Falchuk. Check out the first teaser for Season 2 below.

