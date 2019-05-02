Quentin Tarantino to Compete for Cannes Palme d’Or With ‘Hollywood,’ 25 Years After ‘Pulp Fiction’

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie will be bringing major star power to the Croisette later this month.

Quentin Tarantino is officially returning to the Cannes Film Festival with the world premiere of his ninth feature film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The title was not announced during the official Cannes lineup reveal April 18, as Tarantino has been busy in the editing room trying to get the film ready for both a May premiere on the Croisette and its July theatrical release. Returning to Cannes this year was on Tarantino’s wish list as the 2019 event marks the 25th anniversary of his “Pulp Fiction” winning the Palme d’Or.

“We were afraid the film would not be ready, as it wouldn’t be released until late July, but Quentin Tarantino, who has not left the editing room in four months, is a real, loyal and punctual child of Cannes,” Cannes executive Thierry Frémaux said in a statement announcing “Hollywood’s” late inclusion. “Like for ‘Inglourious Basterds,’ he’ll definitely be there – 25 years after the Palme d’Or for ‘Pulp Fiction’ – with a finished film screened in 35mm and his cast in tow.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” reunites Tarantino with his “Django Unchained” star Leonardo DiCaprio and his “Inglourious Basterds” leading man Brad Pitt. The duo play a television actor and his stuntman who are trying to break into the movie business in 1969 Hollywood. Margot Robbie stars as Sharon Tate, the model and actress who was murdered by members of the Manson family cult.

“Hollywood” will debut in competition at Cannes. Tarantino’s last Palme d’Or contender was “Basterds,” which won Chirstoph Waltz the Best Actor prize.

“His film is a love letter to the Hollywood of his childhood, a rock music tour of 1969, and an ode to cinema as a whole,” Frémaux said. “In addition to thanking Quentin and his crew for spending days and nights in the editing room, the festival wants to give special thanks to the teams at Sony Pictures, who made all of this possible.”

Also joining the Cannes competition lineup is “Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo,” Abdellatif Kechiche’s sequel to “Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno.” Kechiche previously won the Palme d’Or with “Blue Is the Warmest Color.”

New additions out of competition include Gaspar Noé’s essay film “Lux Æterna” in the Midnight Section, “La famosa invasione degli orsi in Sicilia” by Lorenzo Mattotti and “Odnazhdy v Trubchevske” by Larissa Sadilova in Un Certain Regard, and “Chicuarotes” by Gael García Bernal, “La Cordillera de los sueños” by Patricio Guzmán, “Ice on Fire” by Leila Conners, and “5B” by Dan Krauss in Special Screenings.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25. Sony is opening “Hollywood” in theaters nationwide July 26.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.