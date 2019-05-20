Quentin Tarantino Writes Open Letter Asking Cannes Not to Reveal ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Spoilers

Tarantino's star-studded new movie world premieres in competition at Cannes tomorrow night.

Quentin Tarantino is taking a page from the Russo brothers’ playbook by posting an open letter warning against spoilers for his new movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is world premiering May 21 in competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The film’s debut arrives just over two months before Sony Pictures is opening the title in theaters nationwide. Tarantino published an open letter on the film’s official social media pages asking Cannes audience members not to spoil the movie in advance.

“I love cinema. You love cinema. It’s the journey of discovering a story for the first time,” Tarantino wrote. “I’m thrilled to be here in Cannes to share ‘Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood’ with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked so hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way.”

“Hollywood” is bringing Tarantino back to Cannes for the first time since he debuted “Inglourious Basterds,” which won star Christoph Waltz the Best Actor prize. The debut of Tarantino’s latest arrives on the 25th anniversary of “Pulp Fiction,” which played Cannes in 1994 and won the festival’s prestigious Palme d’Or. “Hollywood” was a late addition to this year’s festival as Tarantino was unsure whether or not he would be finished editing the picture in time.

Tarantino’s latest starts Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a television actor and his trusted friend and stuntman, respectively. The two men are trying to transition into the Hollywood film business during 1969, but their efforts somehow get mixed up with the lives of Sharon Tate and the Manson family cult. Margot Robbie takes on the role of Tate, while the supporting cast also includes Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, Damian Lewis, Emilie Hirsch, Austin Butler, and Damon Herriman as Charles Manson.

Sony Pictures will release “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in theaters nationwide July 26. Read Tarantino’s letter ahead of the film’s Cannes Film Festival debut below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.