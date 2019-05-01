Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Not Dead Yet, Director Says ‘It’s A Very Big Possibility’

Contrary to some rumors, Tarantino's "Star Trek" movie is not dead just yet.

Quentin Tarantino made news in December 2017 when he revealed he had successfully pitched an idea for a “Star Trek” movie to Paramount Pictures, but since then it’s been unclear when or if a Tarantino-directed space adventure will happen. Various “Star Trek” cast members expressed doubt about the project throughout 2018, as actors like Simon Pegg had no clue about Tarantino’s script. However, the director has a positive update for fans and calls his “Trek” movie a “very big possibility” as of May 2019.

Speaking to /Film about his new “Hateful Eight” miniseries on Netflix, Tarantino was asked about his “Star Trek” movie. The director responded, “It’s a very big possibility. I haven’t been dealing with those guys for a while cause I’ve been making my movie. But we’ve talked about a story and a script. The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ we’ll pick up talking about it again.”

While it’s not exactly confirmation that Tarantino is definitely directing a “Star Trek” movie, it is a positive sign that the project remains on the director’s radar. “Star Trek” cast member Karl Urban said in September 2018 that he heard a pitch of what Tarantino was planning. Urban said, “I know a little bit about what that is, and it’s bananas.” Tarantino’s “Star Trek” script is reportedly R rated.

It’s been unclear for some time how Paramount will proceed with its “Star Trek” franchise, which has not released a new entry since the Justin Lin-directed 2016 sequel “Star Trek Beyond.” Zachary Quinto confirmed in April 2018 that Paramount was looking at three potential sequel ideas/scripts: One from Tarantino, another from Simon Pegg and Doug Jung (who punched up “Star Trek Beyond”), and a last one from Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne (who wrote the initial draft for “Beyond” and were originally screenwriters for the next “Trek” in 2016). IndieWire has reached out to Paramount for further comment.

Next up for Tarantino is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie. The director is currently trying to finish editing the movie in time for a debut at the Cannes Film Festival later this month. Sony is releasing “Hollywood” nationwide July 26.

