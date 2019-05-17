‘A Rainy Day in New York’ Trailer: Woody Allen Self-Releases Footage of Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning

Allen self-released the trailer on Facebook for his new star-studded romance film.

The first trailer for Woody Allen’s long-delayed “A Rainy Day in New York” has arrived online via the director himself. Allen released the trailer on his official Facebook page along with a poster that announces the film will be “coming soon.” The film features an ensemble cast that includes Elle Fanning, Timothée Chalamet, Jude Law, Selena Gomez, and Diego Luna.

“A Rainy Day in New York” centers around a young couple played by Fanning and Chalamet who take a day trip to New York City that threatens to tear their relationship apart. The movie is Allen’s first since “Wonder Wheel” and currently has no U.S. release plans. Amazon Studios produced the movie but decided to shelve the title after accusations of child molestation against Allen resurfaced in the height of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-harassment movements. Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, has long alleged the director sexually abused her as a child.

Allen signed a four-picture deal with Amazon a number of years ago, with “Rainy Day” being preceded by “Café Society” and “Wonder Wheel” as part of that agreement. The filmmaker recently filed a $68 million lawsuit against the studio after it opted to delay the movie’s release indefinitely. Allen alleges Amazon knew of the allegations against him when the two parties entered their agreement and that the accusations are false.

Many actors who have worked with Allen in the past have spoken out against the director over the last couple years, including “Rainy Day” star Chalamet. The Oscar nominee announced on Instagram in January 2018 that he was donating the salary he made from “Rainy Day” to anti-harassment organizations such as Time’s Up and RAINN.

“I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN,” Chalamet said. “I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Watch the official trailer for “A Rainy Day in New York” in the video below.

