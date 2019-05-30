‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Trailer: Don’t Make A Bloodied Sylvester Stallone This Angry

The latest "Rambo" movie is written by Stallone and co-writer Matt Cirulnick and directed by Adrian Grunberg

Sylvester Stallone is back in Rambo’s bloodied shoes in the first trailer for Lionsgate’s “Rambo: Last Blood,” the fifth entry in Stallone’s action franchise that first started in 1982. Stallone found great success reviving his beloved “Rocky” franchise in 2015 with Ryan Coogler’s “Creed,” which grossed over $170 million worldwide, spawned a sequel in last year’s “Creed II,” and earned Stallone an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Can Stallone make the same lightning strike again with the “Rambo” franchise? That’s surely the intention.

“Rambo: Last Blood” centers around Stallone’s troubled Vietnam War veteran and former U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier as he tries to pull off one final mission involving a vicious Mexican drug cartel. Joining Stallone for the fifth “Rambo” movie is a supporting cast that includes Adriana Barraza, Paz Vega, Yvette Montreal, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta as the drug cartel leader. The movie will be the first “Rambo” release since 2008’s “Rambo,” which Stallone directed himself but didn’t exactly reignite the 1980s franchise.

Stallone attended the Cannes Film Festival this month to preview select scenes from “Rambo: Last Blood.” The actor has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks to the newfound popularity of the “Creed” franchise and a small turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Stakar Ogord. The character first appeared in a cameo role in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and is expected to factor into the story of the upcoming “Guardians Vol. 3”

The latest “Rambo” movie is written by Stallone and co-writer Matt Cirulnick and directed by Adrian Grunberg. The filmmaker is best known for helming the Mel Gibson crime thriller “Get the Gringo.” Grunberg previously worked on films such as “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” “Edge of Darkness,” and “Apocalypto” as a first assistant director.

Lionsgate will release “Rambo: First Blood” in theaters nationwide September 20. Watch the first trailer for the movie below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.