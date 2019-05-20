Rian Johnson Predicted Weeks Ago How That ‘Thrones’ Series Finale Death Would Go Down

Whenever people hug, Rian Johnson always braces for a fatal stabbing.

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers about the “Game of Throne” series finale, “The Iron Throne.”]

Hours after “Game of Thrones” aired the second episode of its final season, entitled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” “Looper” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson took to Twitter to share a thought with his nearly one million followers. “I have that ‘Game Of Thrones’ disease where whenever two people hug I’m bracing myself for stabbing,” Johnson said. “If you hug me [in real life] I’ll be tracking those hands, bucko.”

Little did Johnson know at the time he was predicting how one of the show’s most shocking and game-changing deaths would play out. In the “Thrones” series finale, “The Iron Throne,” Jon Snow (Kit Harington) murders Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) by stabbing her after she pulls him in for a kiss. Jon had come to fear Daenerys as a tyrannical ruler, one who would’ve possibly murdered him for being the true heir to the throne and his sister, Sansa, for refusing to bend the knee. Daenerys’ death went down just as Johnson tweeted four weeks earlier. The director reacted in disbelief and his follow-up tweet (see below) has earned over 12,000 likes and counting.

While Johnson has nothing to do creatively with “Game of Thrones,” the HBO series’ creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will soon be joining the “Star Wars” family that Johnson is already a member of having directed “The Last Jedi.” Walt Disney Company chairman Bob Iger confirmed last week the next “Star Wars” movie following the release of “The Rise of Skywalker” later this year will be written and directed by the two “Thrones” creators.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said when the pair’s deal was announced in 2018. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push ‘Star Wars’ in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

Benioff and Weiss’ “Star Wars” movie will open in theaters December 16, 2022. “The Rise of Skywalker” is being released this year on December 20.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.