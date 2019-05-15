‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Will Premiere in November on Adult Swim

Something something forever 100 turkeys Rick and Morty dot com.

For casual fans (and for the litany of people replying to every Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon tweet demanding information on the subject), here’s some helpful news: “Rick and Morty” Season 4 is coming in November.

As part of the WarnerMedia upfront festivities, Adult Swim revealed that the series would be making its return to the airwaves in the fall. The show has been prepping a return since the October 2017 end to Season 3.

In the meantime, the show’s creative team has gone on to be involved in plenty of other ventures. Co-creator Justin Roiland has developed “Solar Opposites,” a new adult animated series for Hulu that’s already been picked up for a second season. Writer and producer Mike McMahan has gone on to create and executive produce “Star Trek: Lower Decks”, the upcoming adult animated entry in the franchise’s ever-expanding roster of shows. Writer Jessica Gao has a new single-cam live-action comedy in the works at ABC.

Season 4 was never really in question after the massive 70-episode order that “Rick and Morty” received around this time last year. As these announcements tend to go, it did not come with any other special information, but it did come courtesy of the characters:

This is at least more advance notice than what preceded Season 3, when the show made a surprise premiere drop on April Fool’s Day 2017. Since that time, the show won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, specifically for its infamous Season 3 “Pickle Rick” episode.

As the show makes it way five more months until new episodes are available, a gentle reminder that our picks for the overall series episode ranking is still available and ready to be shouted at for inaccuracies. (But let’s be honest: “Total Rickall” is still the king. Accept no substitutes.)

