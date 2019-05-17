Defending Robert Pattinson’s Batman Casting: He’s Way More Than A ‘Twilight’ Heartthrob

Anyone upset Batman might be played by "the 'Twilight' guy" has not been paying much attention to cinema over the last decade.

The internet went into a predictable frenzy after news broke May 16 that Robert Pattinson had emerged as the leading contender to take over the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne in a new superhero tentpole from Matt Reeves. While the casting has not been made official by Warner Bros., Variety reports the hiring is all but confirmed as Pattinson “is the top choice and the deal is expected to close shortly.” Reeves’ Batman movie is going into pre-production this summer.

Pattinson’s casting sparked some backlash online from Batman lovers and fans of the DC Extended Universe who don’t think casting the “heartthrob from the ‘Twilight’ movies” is a smart idea for one of the most beloved comic book characters. Pattinson would join actors such as Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck in playing the Caped Crusader on the big screen. While some fans complained about the casting, many film journalists took to social media to defend Pattinson. “Doctor Strange” screenwriter C. Robert Cargill also showed his support.

“It’s fun to watch the Pattinson backlash and think back to the 90s when us cinema fanboys talked the same shit about those two up and coming pretty boys, DiCaprio and Pitt,” Cargill wrote on Twitter. “Boy did we have their numbers wrong.”

As many film journalists pointed out (see below), anyone who views Pattinson as just “the ‘Twilight’ guy” has not been paying attention to the actor over the last several years. Pattinson has become one of the most exciting actors working today thanks to collaborations with such beloved auteurs as David Cronenberg and Claire Denis. He’s also worked with Werner Herzog, the Safdie brothers, and the Zellner brothers.

IndieWire’s managing editor Christian Blauvelt shared this sentiment on Twitter: “Keep in mind that this man has, in the past seven years, worked with Cronenberg, Herzog, the Safdie Bros., James Gray, and Claire Denis. To want to play Batman NOW must mean he has one helluva vision for the character – and it’ll enable him to keep doing those auteurist films.”

Reeves’ “Batman” already has a June 25, 2021 release date. Check out some of the more celebratory reactions to Pattinson’s casting in the posts below.

It’s fun to watch the Pattinson backlash and think back to the 90s when us cinema fanboys talked the same shit about those two up and coming pretty boys, DiCaprio and Pitt. Boy did we have their numbers wrong. Pattinson’s paid his dues. The guy is legit. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) May 17, 2019

Say what you will about TWILIGHT, but the 1st time Hall H was filled wall to wall with women for the 1st movie’s panel was a watershed moment for getting where we are today. We still have a ways to go with how women are treated in fandom, but Twilight kicked off the conversation. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) May 17, 2019

Twilight was a long time ago. They cast Beetlejuice and Daredevil as Batman too & both ended up working out. I love this choice and I’m excited to see what he does with the role. Robert Pattinson is one of the most interesting actors working today. https://t.co/a8Ag6cUr7x — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) May 17, 2019

Real talk: while Robert Pattinson will be dismissed by many as ‘the Twilight guy’ when they hear the Batman news, he’s in fact become one of the most accomplished young high-profile actors with a fairly extraordinary CV built-up over recent years (most recently High Life) — Stephen McNeice (@maccytothedee) May 17, 2019

“Michael Keaton as Batman? Fuck that shit. No way. He will suck.” — if twitter crybabies existed in 1989 — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) May 17, 2019

Pattinson started his film career by playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005… three years before TWILIGHT hit theaters. Technically, he’s homegrown talent at WB, which has a lot invested in him between The Batman and Christopher Nolan’s next movie. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 17, 2019

Keep in mind that this man has, in the past seven years, worked with Cronenberg, Herzog, the Safdie Bros., James Gray, and Claire Denis. To want to play Batman NOW must mean he has one helluva vision for the character – and it’ll enable him to keep doing those auteurist films. — Christian Blauvelt (@ctblauvelt) May 17, 2019

