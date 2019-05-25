Roman Polanski’s Wife Criticizes Quentin Tarantino For Using Director in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Polish actor Rafał Zawierucha appears as the "Rosemary's Baby" director in Tarantino's latest movie.

Emmanuelle Seigner, French actress and Roman Polanski’s wife, published a statement on social media (via Yahoo) in which she criticized Quentin Tarantino for his latest movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Tarantino’s film casts Polish actor Rafał Zawierucha as Polanski and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Polanski’s second wife who was pregnant with their child when she was murdered in August 1969 by members of the Manson Family cult.

Seigner was clear in her statement that she was not criticizing the merits or values of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” but only the decision to use Polanksi in the film at a time where Hollywood continues to reject the “Rosemary’s Baby” director for being charged with rape in the 1970s. Seigner called attention to the fact that the movie will make money for Tarantino and a major Hollywood studio (Sony Pictures) with help from Polanski’s image despite the fact that the director is ostracized from Hollywood.

“I am just saying that it doesn’t bother them [in Hollywood] to make a film which takes Roman and his tragic story… while at the same time they have made him a pariah,” Seigner wrote. “And all without consulting him of course.”

Zawierucha’s Polanski does not play a huge role in Tarantino’s movie and barely has any lines of dialogue. Polanski is only seen in the film when he’s with Robbie’s Sharon Tate. The two characters are seen driving in a car pulling up to their home together and in one scene Polanski takes Tate to a Hollywood party. Tarantino confirmed at the “Hollywood” press conference he did not consult with Polanski before making the movie.

Sony is released “Hollywood” in theaters nationwide July 26. Read Siegner’s statement in the post below.

