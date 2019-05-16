Chris Rock Resurrecting ‘Saw’ Franchise for 2020, Film ‘Reimagines the World of Jigsaw’

Franchise director Darren Lynn Bousman is returning behind the camera for the next "Saw" movie, which Rock will executive produce.

“Saw” is the horror franchise that just won’t die. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced they are partnering with Chris Rock to expand the billion dollar horror franchise, which began with James Wan’s “Saw” in 2004 and last came to theaters in 2017 with “Jigsaw.” The next entry in the long-running “Saw” franchise will open October 2020. In a surprise move, Rock came up with the story idea for a new “Saw” movie himself. The comedian will executive produce the movie, which will see franchise director Darren Lynn Bousman return behind the camera.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake said in a statement. “’Saw’ is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Added Rock, “I’ve been a fan of ‘Saw’ since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

The new “Saw” movie will be written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Bousman’s directorial work on the franchise includes “Saw II,” “Saw III,” and “Saw IV.” Rock is executive producing alongside longtime “Saw” producer Daniel Heffner and the original creators of the franchise, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. Producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules are also returning.

“Chris wants to put his own spin on the ‘Saw’ franchise in the way Eddie Murphy put a completely fresh perspective on buddy-cop films with ’48 Hours,'” Burg and Koules said. “This new ‘Saw’ is going to be an event film in the making for horror fans. It will have all of the twists and turns and hardcore layers that our fans expect directed by one of the masters of the craft, Darren Lynn Bousman. We can’t wait to get started.”

The new “Saw” movie will open in theaters October 23, 2020 from Lionsgate.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.