Tarantino at Cannes: What the Auteur’s Arrival in Competition Says About ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Two weeks after the Cannes Film Festival announced its lineup, one of its most anticipated movies finally made the cut. When Cannes announced this week that Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” would be screening in its Competition section, it meant that Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio would be walking the red carpet, and the Sony-produced period piece was gearing up to be the biggest show in town.

But why did it take so long for Cannes to add the movie — and what does its inclusion indicate about its future prospects? These are some of the questions at the center of this week’s episode of Screen Talk. We also explore the insane box office figures for “Avengers: Endgame” and find some room to discuss an actual new release — the Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron comedy “Long Shot” — as the countdown to Cannes continues.

