Cannes 2019: Why Elton John Wasn’t the Only Big Story at the Start of the Festival

Screen Talk, episode 234: How "Rocketman" played on the Croisette, and what to expect from this year's Palme d'Or race.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival has a whole second week to go, but its first few days were filled with activity, from the deadpan zombie comedy of Jim Jarmusch’s opening night film “The Dead Don’t Die” to a starry evening with Elton John on the red carpet for “Rocketman.” In between, there were also films from Senegal (“Atlantics”) and Brazil (“Barcuaru”) with many more to come. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson find each other in the American Pavilion (where it was a little windy, our apologies) to talk through the buzz at this year’s festival and anticipate the films yet to screen. Anyone on the ground for this year’s festival is invited to next week’s live recording of Screen Talk at the American Pavilion on Wednesday, May 22, at 2:15 p.m. For more information, go here.



Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.