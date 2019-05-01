‘Sick, Sick, Sick’ Teaser: Obsessive Love Reigns Supreme in Alice Furtado’s Cannes Feature Debut — Exclusive

The Brazilian filmmaker will make her feature directorial debut with a tale of the "destabilizing potential" of a propulsive high school-set love story.

There’s nothing quite like first love, and in Alice Furtado’s feature directorial debut, “Sick Sick Sick” (“Sem Seu Sangue”), the Brazilian filmmaker takes that idea to wild new ends. The film will premiere later this month at Cannes in its Directors’ Fortnight section, heralding the arrival of Furtado as a deeply visual and very talented rising star to watch.

Per the film’s official synopsis: “Silvia is an introspective young girl who is not interested in the daily routine between family and school. Everything abruptly changes when Artur arrives unexpectedly in her class, after being banned from several other schools. Silvia is amazed by the vitality of the boy, who actually suffers from a serious illness — hemophilia. The two immerse themselves in an intense and brief coexistence, interrupted by an accident in which Artur bleeds to death. Silvia gets sick and sees her life turn into a strange nightmare. The mourning gradually becomes an obsession, and obsession becomes a goal — Silvia will do anything to bring him back to life.”

As Furtado explains, the film is “about love and its destabilizing potential. Love that puts the mechanic, productive functioning of routine to test. It is also a film about desire, this strong and passionate feeling that can motivate people to be better than they ever thought they could be, but that can also lead to doom. These two feelings, love and desire, walk hand in hand as a double edge sword. They enhance each other but can also be a very destructive (and yet, powerful) combination.”

While the film is Furtado’s feature directorial debut, she’s previously directed and written shorts like “When It Lifts Its Little Eyes Up,” which debuted at the Pancevo Film Festival, and “Duel Before Nightfall,” which premiered in Cannes’ Cinefondation section in 2011. She also edited both films, in addition to editing Eduardo Williams’ first feature “The Human Surge.”

“Sick, Sick, Sick” stars Luiza Kosovski, Juan Paiva, Digão Ribeiro, Silvia Buarque, Lourenço Mutarelli, Ismar Tirelli Neto, Valentina Luz, and Nahuel Perez Biscayart. The film was produced by Brazil’s Estudio Giz, in coproduction with France’s Ikki Films, Netherlands’ Baldr Film, and Brazil’s Oceano Cinematografico. Distribution rights for the film will be handled by Alpha Violet.

Check out IndieWire’s exclusive teaser trailer for “Sick, Sick, Sick” below.

