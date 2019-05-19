‘SNL’: Pete Davidson and Paul Rudd Rap About ‘Grace and Frankie,’ Their Favorite Show

Step aside, "Game of Thrones."

You may like “Grace and Frankie,” but you probably don’t love it as much as Pete Davidson and Paul Rudd. That became clear on last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which featured a “Game of Thrones” rap that quickly turned into a tribute to the Netflix comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

“Can’t believe it’s coming to an end. It’s like my favoritest show ever. HBO, here we go: Jon Snow, dragons, lotsa wolves, armor clothes, silver swords that extendo, prostitute houses, lotsa wine, and a big-ass wall — never miss an episode!” Davidson began, and yet he seemed to lack a certain enthusiasm. Kenan Thompson then interjected to point out that Davidson has never shared his affection for the show before. “I don’t really like to talk about my personal life,” Davidson replied to laughs from the audience. “I don’t like that kind of attention.”

Still, Thompson wasn’t convinced — and so he brought out Grey Worm himself (Jacob Anderson) to call his colleague’s bluff. When Davidson didn’t know who the actor was, Thompson told his co-star that he didn’t actually have to rap about “Game of Thrones” — which Davidson took as an invitation to sing about something else instead.

“My favorite TV show is motherfucking ‘Grace and Frankie!’ Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, that’s right, son,” he sang with verve. “It’s a Netflix Original, one of the first to be on for five seasons — two sweet old ladies is the reason. You’ll thank me. I watch that show every day on the reggy — you laugh, you cry, you better grab a hanky. That’s right, I’m talking about…”

DJ Khaled then appeared to finish that sentence for him, as he too is a superfan. When Rudd showed up to perform his “Game of Thrones” verse, he was informed that he can rap instead about whatever his favorite show is — and you can probably guess what he chose. Watch the full skit below, including a cameo by Grace and Frankie themselves:

