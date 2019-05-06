‘Spider Man: Far From Home’ Trailer: Peter Parker Fights to Overcome ‘Endgame’ Twists

Stay away from the official "Spider-Man: Far From Home" trailer if you haven't seen "Avengers: Endgame."

Disney and Marvel Studios have debuted the official trailer for “Spider Man: Far From Home,” and with it comes a huge spoiler warning for “Avengers: Endgame.” The latter is breaking box office records left and right since debuting in theaters April 26. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said “Spider Man: Far From Home” is the true ending to the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the trailer makes this clear as it finds Peter Parker processing the tragedy of “Endgame” and the loss of one of the MCU’s most iconic superheroes.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” follows Peter Parker/Spider-Man on a summer vacation to Europe with his friends. Complicating matters for the grieving Peter is that his return in “Endgame” meant he missed out on the last five years of his life. Returning from “Homecoming” are Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Zendaya as Michelle (revealed at the end of the first movie as “MJ”), Jacob Batalon as Peter’s best friend and sidekick Ned, Tony Revolori as school jock Flash, and Angourie Riceas Peter’s classmate Betty Brant. The film will also feature MCU regulars Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), plus the MCU debut of Jake Gyllenhaal. The “Nightcrawler” and “Prisoners” actor is taking on the role of Quentin Beck/Mysterio.

“Spider Man: Homecoming” director Jon Watts is back behind the camera for the MCU’s second standalone “Spider-Man” movie as well. “Homecoming” was Watts’ major studio debut after directing the small indie film “Cop Car,” and he earned rave reviews not just for his action scenes but also for bringing in a heavy dose of John Hughes into the high school-set moments.

The upcoming release of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” marks the third MCU movie of 2019 after “Captain Marvel” and “Endgame.” Both titles have earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. “Far From Home” will be followed by a brief hiatus for the MCU. The franchise will not release any additional titles in 2019. Expect Marvel to formally announce its next batch of films sometime after “Far From Home’s” release.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” opens nationwide July 2. Watch the official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.