Stan Lee’s Final Project Is an Animated Superhero Show for Kids Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger

The new animated series "Superhero Kindergarten" will include Stan Lee cameos in every episode.

Genius Brands International has announced it is launching the animated children’s series “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” which marks the final project Lee developed before his death in November 2018 (via Business Insider). The series stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as former superhero Captain Courage, who has traded in his life of fighting crime for being a kindergarten teacher that helps train young superheroes. Schwarzenegger told Business Insider he had been meeting with Lee for years trying to figure out a project the two could work on together. “Superhero Kindergarten” was born out of Lee’s love for Schwarzenegger’s 1990 comedy “Kindergarten Cop” and Schwarzenegger’s own desire to make a sequel to the movie.

“It is an honor and privilege to help carry on Stan’s creative legacy by introducing this new group of superheros to preschool children around the world,” Schwarzenegger said. “Not only does Stan Lee’s ‘Superhero Kindergarten’ feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way. Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise, and nutrition.”

Genius Brands International chairman and CEO Andy Hayward confirmed that Lee will make animated cameos in all episodes of “Superhero Kindergarten,” carrying on the tradition that Lee had in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fabian Nicieza (who co-created Deadpool) is scripting the series, which Schwarzenegger will also co-executive produce.

“Stan loved and admired Arnold as not just an actor, but a true hero in so many ways and always envisioned Arnold for this role,” Hayward added. “From Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men, Black Panther, Incredible Hulk, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, The Avengers and countless more, Stan was the greatest creator that Hollywood and pop culture has ever known. We are honored to continue his legacy of creating a new superhero franchise for kids with another iconic hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten.”

Schwarzenegger concluded, “It was crazy Stan passed away and didn’t see this last idea that he had really flourish. So we now have to do it justice.”

Before “Superhero Kindergarten” comes to television, Schwarzenegger can be seen on the big screen this fall reprising his role as The Terminator in “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Paramount is releasing the tentpole nationwide November 1.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.