‘Star Trek: Picard’ Teaser Trailer Gives First Look at Patrick Stewart — Watch

CBS All Access also released an intriguing new poster for the upcoming series.

CBS All Access released a poster and a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated “Star Trek: Picard” on Thursday, which also marks the 25th anniversary of the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” finale episode. This is the first glimpse of Patrick Stewart reprising the beloved role.

Stewart, 78, helmed the USS Enterprise as Picard for seven seasons of “The Next Generation” and four movies. Despite assimilation by the Borg and other unsavory encounters with aliens and humans alike, Picard was a steadfast and moral figure, driven by duty but often alone, as he is the last of the Picards. The new series will follow him into the next chapter of his life

In March, co-creator Alex Kurtzmann had said that the new series would be a “thoughtful, psychological portrait” of Picard. “We all know what Picard means to the world and why he, like so many legendary characters on ‘Star Trek,’ has endured and what he’s represented. He in some way has to go through a gauntlet to find that again. Things have changed for him and changed him in some ways, and yet he is so deeply and fundamentally still Picard. We’re thrilled at what we’re going to deliver. I know Patrick is really excited.” The series began shooting in Los Angeles in April.

The series will also star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway. It’s produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serves as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. Hanelle Culpepper will direct the first two episodes of the series.

A woman who sounds like “Star Trek: Discovery” star Sonequa Martin-Green narrates the teaser trailer, which touches on doubts, self-reflection, and a loss of faith. It concludes with a close-up of Picard himself in all of his glory. Engage!

Watch the teaser below and take a look at the poster:

James Dimmock/CBS

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.