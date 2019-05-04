‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ International Title Could Provide Hidden Clues

The direct translation of Episode IX's Polish title is "Skywalker: Resurrection."

The revelation that “Star Wars” Episode IX would be called “The Rise of Skywalker” prompted theories from diehards like Kevin Smith and heaps of praise from “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson. But that’s not all she wrote when it comes to parsing meaning from the subtle implications of the title. As international titles for Episode IX have been unveiled, some have pointed out a more specific translation could lead to clues of what lies ahead.

While the Hungarian title is “The Age of Skywalker” — quite similar to the American one — a Polish fan wrote that the direct translation is “Star Wars: Skywalker Resurrection” (via MovieWeb). Aside from the smart play on its deeply Christian connotations in a predominantly Catholic country like Poland, “Skywalker Resurrection” does invoke considerably more specifics than “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Resurrection connotes a rising from the dead, and with so many legendary fallen Skywalkers, the possibilities are infinite. This could mean Luke comes back in a different form than he has before, or it could refer to Leia, whom we know appears in Episode IX despite Carrie Fisher’s passing. A more sinister read would be that Darth Vader, otherwise known as Anakin Skywalker, could be revived. Lord Vader is Kylo Ren’s idol, and the “Rise of Skywalker” trailer already hinted at the return of Vader’s overlord Emperor Palpatine. Since his haunting laugh plays over the title card, this would seem at least somewhat more likely than the title referring to the return of Luke or Leia.

The title left many fans wondering whether director J.J. Abrams would retcon decisions made by Rian Johnson in “Return of the Jedi,” namely the revelation that Rey was not a Skywalker and her parents were nobodies, although it seems unlikely that “The Rise of Skywalker” would refute “The Last Jedi.”

One popular theory is that Skywalker will become the new term for Jedi and thus the “Episode IX” title refers to a new generation of Force users rising up in the wake of Rey’s efforts to defeat the First Order. Another possibility is “The Rise of Skywalker” referring to Kylo Ren, who’s the son of Leia and therefore the last member of the Skywalker bloodline still alive in the “Star Wars” universe.

Disney and Lucasfilm did not respond to a request for comment regarding the international title. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is set to hit theaters on December 20.

