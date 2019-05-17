Stephen King Stands By ‘Game of Thrones’ and Daenerys’ Dark Turn Amid Season 8 Fan Outrage

The legendary horror author says he is loving the final season of HBO's fantasy series.

As the fan petition calling for a remake of “Game of Thrones” Season 8 gets closer to one million signatures (as of this writing the letter has been signed by over 798,000 fans), one person sticking up for the HBO fantasy series is none other than Stephen King. The legendary horror author took to social media to share his support for the show’s polarizing final season. King’s thoughts arrived as fan outrage over Season 8 continues to skyrocket. Backlash against the show erupted after the penultimate episode, “The Bells,” saw Daenerys go full Mad Queen by deciding to burn King’s Landing to the ground.

“I’ve loved this last season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ including Dani going bugshit all over King’s Landing,” King wrote to his 5 million Twitter followers. “There’s been a lot of negativity about the windup, but I think it’s just because people don’t want ANY ending. But you know what they say: All good things…”

Daenerys’ dark turn in “The Bells” is hardly the only storytelling decision that has left audiences polarized during the show’s six-episode final run. The season’s fourth episode, “The Last of the Starks,” was panned by many on the IndieWire staff for its disrespectful treatment of the show’s female characters. That episode also includes another controversial twist in which Brienne decided to lose her virginity to Jaime, only for the Lannister to abandon her and return to Cersei in King’s Landing.

As for the aforementioned petition, fans are calling on HBO to go back and do the final season all over again. “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition states. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

The final season of “Game of Thrones” comes to an end this Sunday with the series finale. The episode airs at 9pm ET on HBO.

