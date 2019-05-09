‘Still Laugh-In’ Trailer: Lily Tomlin and Goldie Hawn Lead a Netflix Tribute to Iconic Sketch Show

The two former cast members lead a lengthy list of comedians who all gathered in March for a one-night-only appreciation of the NBC series.

“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” aired at a time when the entire country was changing. For five years between 1968 and 1973, the sketch show brought a subversive kind of comedy to the NBC primetime lineup.

Now, half a century later, with the help of some former members of the show’s greater ensemble, Netflix is bringing a fresh look at the show’s legacy. Hosted by Lily Tomlin and Goldie Hawn, who each made frequent on-camera trips to the original set, “Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate” looks to pay tribute to the show while indulging in some of the show’s lasting iconography.

The hour-long special will dive into the history of the series, from its notorious drop-ins (yes, the Nixon clip is in here) to its greater cultural relevance. As a way to try to capture some of that late ’60s/early ’70s spirit, the special brings together figures from the intervening decades of comedy and puts them right into the same paneled wall that revealed guest performers like Ruth Buzzi and Richard Dawson back in the day.

This time around, the special has assembled plenty of folks already in the Netflix family, including Tiffany Haddish, Michael Douglas, Rita Moreno, Maria Bamford, Neil Patrick Harris, Tony Hale, and Natasha Leggero. Billy Crystal, Margaret Cho, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Cheri Oteri, Jon Lovitz, and J.B. Smoove round out some of the other notable participants in this look back at comedy history.

The special was taped in front of a live audience back in March at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. As the trailer alludes, Tomlin even brought back a few of her former characters from the show to mark the occasion.

Watch the trailer for the special (which includes some healthy doses of water aimed at people’s faces) below:

“Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate” premieres May 14 on Netflix.

