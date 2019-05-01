‘Succession’ Season 2 First Trailer: The Roy Family Returns to Take Over the World

HBO's best new show from 2018 points to an even tighter control of events inside and outside the family at its center.

One of the surprise hits on last year’s HBO slates, “Succession” is back for more board room jockeying and family feuding. The network released a teaser for the upcoming season, which will debut in the summer just as 2018’s first episode did.

Season 2 is set to delve into plenty of ramifications from last year’s explosive finale. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), still reeling from a tragic night after Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) wedding, tries to get back in the good graces of his family and their ongoing stranglehold of the American media market.

As a result, Kendall’s siblings Shiv and Roman (Kieran Culkin) notice as their father Logan’s (Brian Cox) grip grows all the tighter around the would-be heir to his company’s throne. Naturally, they respond to Kendall’s needs with a thoughtful, open discussion of his emotio— just kidding, they totally continue making fun of how disheveled his life has become.

Spinning his troubles in the press and to the wider financial world, Kendall has his work cut out for him, and it seems like it’s all taking quite a psychological toll. To prove that there are still good things to be had in this world, it also seems like Tom and Greg (Nicholas Braun) are back up to their old two-person tricks once again. Toss in some quick glances at the current matriarch Marcy (Hiam Abbass) and wayward son Connor (Alan Ruck), and the Roy family seems primed to pick up right where it left off last year.

J. Smith Cameron, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed round out the returning cast from the show’s superb first season. Series creator Jesse Armstrong will also return as the show’s main showrunner, while Season 1 directors Adam McKay and Mark Mylod are still on a list of executive producers that also includes Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod and Tony Roche. (Fingers crossed that Nicholas Britell’s opening theme music will be back to live in everyone’s subconscious for another 10 episodes, too.)

Watch the full teaser (including some sleek-looking motorcycle helmets) below:

“Succession” premieres this August on HBO.

