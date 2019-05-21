Terry Crews Kicks Off IndieWire’s Inaugural Consider This Brunch

Dancing his way to the stage, the "America's Got Talent" host brought his talents to a celebration of award-worthy TV work.

Terry Crews is a man of many talents. IndieWire’s inaugural Consider This brunch gave him the chance to indulge his latest passion: hosting.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star and host of “America’s Got Talent” took to the stage at the Liaison Restaurant + Lounge in Hollywood, sliding through the day’s assembled guests to the sound of Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke.”

Taking the mic from IndieWire Editor in Chief Dana Harris, Crews kicked off the Consider This brunch with a tribute to TV artisans across the board. The day will feature Above the Line, Top of the Line, and Spotlight conversations with talent from Comedy Central, Hulu, Paramount Network, Showtime, Starz, and TV Land.

Crews emphasized the contributions from people across the TV landscape, whether they are in front of or behind the camera. “The work that goes into this thing? It’s a family thing, it’s a team thing. You guys are incredible,” Crews said.

Before the day’s festivities started, Crews offered a kickoff message via Instagram. (Naturally, his signature flexing skill made a surprise appearance.)

